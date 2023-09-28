CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Thursday starts off cooler as temperatures have fallen into the low to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. Winds continue for flow out of the northeast between 5 and 10 miles per hour and will continue to do so through the afternoon.

Morning fog in our mountain counties and the foothills of North Carolina will burn off pretty quickly after sunrise as skies start to part way for sunshine. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs peaking in the upper 70s which will be close to normal for this time of year.

Tonight will be cool yet again as lows dip into the upper 50s heading into Friday morning. We’ll finish off the work week with mostly sunny skies and the return of the low 80s!

We’ll keep the warm temperatures coming through the weekend with low 80s and sunshine sticking around for the Panthers Game on Sunday.

Early next week will continue the trend that started over the weekend with 80s and sunshine lasting through Wednesday.

Today: Partly Cloudy & Warm! High: 78.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cool. Low: 59.