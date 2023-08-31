CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Morning showers will taper off quickly as Idalia tracks east into the Atlantic and off the coast of the Carolinas. We’ll dry out and usher in sunshine as high pressure takes control heading into the weekend.

This morning sits in the low 70s around uptown and 60s for our mountains as clouds start to break up this morning. Light to moderate rain tapers off east of I-77 as Idalia tracks further east.

Winds will be breezy for Uptown and areas east of I-77 mainly coming out of the north between 10 to 15 miles per hour. Wind gusts can be as fast as 25 miles per hour at times.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as highs peak in the low 80s. This falls about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

We’ll get a taste of fall heading into Friday as overnight lows dip into the low 60s near the Queen City and into the 50s for our mountains. After a brisk start to Friday, highs hit the low 80s yet again under mostly sunny skies.

High pressure will dominate for Labor weekend with mid-80s becoming low 90s from Saturday to Monday. We’ll stay dry heading into next week as low 90s return Monday.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Nice. High: 83.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Brisk. Low: 60.