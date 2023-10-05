CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Thursday starts off cool and a bit foggy as temperatures sit in the 50s across the Queen City. Fog is patchy and can be dense at times but will burn off quickly after sunrise at 7:22 AM.

Winds will be light today, mainly flowing out of the north-northeast between three and six miles per hour. Highs peak above normal again, touching 80 degrees as high pressure continues to drive conditions along the Atlantic seaboard.

A sweeping cold front tracking east across the country will approach the Carolinas on Friday. Tonight dips into the low 60s and upper 50s before the upper 70s finish off the work week.

The advertised cold front will arrive late Friday into Saturday bringing spotty showers to the mountains and Uptown. This will mainly be late in the evening on Friday and overnight into Saturday morning.

Saturday will dry out quickly as winds pick up and cooler air rushes in. Saturday will only hit the low 70s throughout the day before lows dip into the 40s for the first time since May.

Sunday will be cooler still, only hitting the mid-60s under mostly sunny skies. We’ll continue to stay mostly dry and sunny as chilly overnights and warm afternoons linger through the mid portions of next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Pleasant, & Warm! High: 80.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cool. Low: 60.