CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Thursday starts off warm in the 70s and partly cloudy skies early in the morning. We will see another Air Quality Alert with a Code Orange on tap for today. Be sure to limit strenuous activity and take frequent breaks if working outside for an extended period of time.

Mostly sunny skies will heat us up into the low 90s with light winds out of the west-southwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour. Thursday will stay mostly dry before late-day storms plague the forecast heading into the weekend.

Friday will finish the work week with low 90s and evening storms. As of Thursday morning, Friday’s storms will put the Queen City under a Marginal Risk for severe weather.

This of course can change heading into Friday so be sure to stay updated through week’s end.

The mid-90s will dominate through the weekend with afternoon storms popping during the peak heating hours of the day. Despite a weak cold front pushing into the Carolinas this weekend, the 90s will linger through early next week.

Currently, the Fourth of July looks to host a high of 92 degrees with scattered afternoon and evening storms.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Hot. High: 92.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Warm. Low: 71. Jesse Ullmann Ciara Lankford