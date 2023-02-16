CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – As we close on the weekend, we continue to see very mild temperatures across the Carolinas, with temperatures in the mid-70s.

That will end Friday morning as a potent cold front sweeps through the region, bringing rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. But the cooldown behind the front will be short-lived as by Sunday afternoon; we should be back in the low 60s with even warmer weather on the way for next week.

Late Thursday night and continuing through Friday, showers, and thunderstorms from an approaching cold front will move into the Carolinas.

Late Thursday night and continuing through Friday, showers, and thunderstorms from an approaching cold front will move into the Carolinas. You should expect your Friday morning commute to be very wet and blustery, with wind gusts upwards of 40 mph possible.

As for the rest of Thursday, temperatures are pretty warm in the afternoon and will stay mild as we head through the evening hours. Lows tonight will likely remain over 60 in Charlotte, thanks to southerly winds and increasing clouds.

The rain should clear out by lunchtime Friday, and we could even see some sunshine as we get into the afternoon hours, with the 60s in Charlotte expected for highs, but snow showers are also expected in the mountains.

This weekend will start off chilly, with lows Saturday morning down in the upper 20s followed by highs in the mid-50s. Sunday, though, highs will quickly return into the low 60s, with highs around 80 possible by the middle of next week.

In the meantime, enjoy the warm weather and get ready for some significant changes come Friday morning!