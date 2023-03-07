CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – What a toasty Tuesday it was!

The high reached 78 at Charlotte, but that’s the last of the 70s for a while, with some cooler changes ahead.

Feeling the heat today! Upper 70s in Charlotte for now, but I'm tracking a cool down on @Queen_City_News starting @ 4! pic.twitter.com/qJuVLDEAyi — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) March 7, 2023

A dry cold front has dropped south, shifting the wind out of the north. This is drawing in some cooler air, and under a mostly clear sky tonight, lows will fall into the 30s. Below freezing in the mountains, too, bundle up in the morning.

We’ll see lots of sunshine again on Wednesday, but it won’t be as warm. It will be seasonal! Highs reach the low and mid-60s. It won’t be as breezy, too.

As the next rain-making system approaches, clouds increase on Thursday. Showers start to move in Thursday evening; expect a rainy Friday. Chilly, too. Highs will only be in the 40s & 50s Friday afternoon.

The cool temps stick around for the weekend as well. Saturday is dry, but we may see more rain (and even mountain snow) in late Sunday.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear and cooler. Low 38.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, not as warm. High 63.