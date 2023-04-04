CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – It was a little more toasty on this Tuesday!

Temps warmed into the upper 70s and low 80s, and it gets even warmer on Wednesday.

A little more toasty on this Tuesday! Even warmer tomorrow before showers & storms move in– forecast @ 4 on @Queen_City_News! pic.twitter.com/ovEaA3VrsC — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) April 4, 2023

Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s under scattered clouds and sun. It’ll be awfully close to the record of 88 at Charlotte! Hot stuff for early April.

Starting Thursday, a stretch of unsettled weather returns. A cold front will enter, spawning a few showers and storms by the afternoon. A couple could turn severe with damaging wind and/or hail, but at this point, the severe risk is low for our area. Keep checking in for updates.

The front will drift south heading into the weekend, but enough moisture will linger to keep showers in the forecast for Friday and Saturday. At the same time, it gets cooler again, with highs only reaching the 50s and 60s.

Saturday looks to be the coolest day. As for Easter Sunday, some rain could linger for morning church services, but the afternoon is shaping to be drier.

Tonight: Fair sky, patchy fog. Low 62.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and hot! High 87.