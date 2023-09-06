CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — It is another sweltering day across the Carolinas with highs this afternoon in the middle 90s, and combining the temps with the humidity it feels close to 100 degrees in Charlotte.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

The good news is that we are likely to see cooler temperatures the rest of the week due to rising storm chances ahead of a cold front. Wet weather appears to be the most likely on Saturday with scattered showers and storms possible throughout the day followed by a drier Sunday.

In the tropics, now Hurricane Lee is the big story with the storm forecast to become a major hurricane by the weekend. The storm could even attain Category 5 status, but right now is not expected to bring any direct impacts to the East Coast.

As for Wednesday night and the rest of the work week, mostly clear skies are expected tonight along with low temperatures dipping down to around 70 degrees.

Thursday will be another muggy day, but we are expecting slightly cooler temperatures as a few scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon with a small chance of one or two storms being on the stronger side.

Our temperature slide will continue Friday with highs right around 90 degrees with more hit-and-miss showers and storms.

Over the weekend our temperatures will fall further thanks to even more widespread showers and storms as a front moves into the Carolinas with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Sunday does look like the day to be outside with only a slight chance of showers during the afternoon with highs in the mid-80s.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Early next week looks dry with highs pushing back up toward the 90-degree mark. Later in the week, we could see a much stronger front bringing the region its first true taste of Fall for the season! In the meantime, try to stay cool! Have a great evening!