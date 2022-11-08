CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — Sunny, cooler, and quiet at the polls Tuesday evening.

Temperatures continue to cool off to November normal tonight. Overnight lows dip into the 40s under mostly clear skies. It stays cool and quiet tomorrow. Expect mostly sunny skies with seasonal highs in the middle 60s.

Clouds increase on Thursday as Nicole arrives in Florida.

Nicole is gaining strength and speed, it looks like rain could arrive as early as Thursday evening. This would impact the Panthers’ home game.

Nicole is set to gain strength, possibly making landfall as a category 1 hurricane on the east coast of Florida Wednesday night. If it makes landfall as a hurricane, it will be the latest one on record. Rain, coastal erosion, and storm surge are big threats to the Sunshine State.

The rain arrives in the Carolinas late on Thursday, with our biggest local impacts on Friday.

Expect a soaking wet wash of a day. Rain continues most of the afternoon and evening.

Here is a breakdown of timing and threats:

TIMING: Rain arrives late Thursday, which means the Panthers game will probably be impacted. The brunt of the tropical rain will be most of the afternoon/evening on Friday. A cold front pushes the rain out of the Carolinas fast, all of it is gone by Saturday morning.

RAIN: Widespread soaking rain drops 1-3” in the bucket. I am still not certain where the heaviest 3”+ band sets up, that will be very dependent on the track which continues to shift west.

WIND: Breezy gusts to 30 mph possible. I am not overly concerned about downed power lines and trees. The tornado threat also looks low.

All of Nicole’s remnants exit Saturday morning with sunshine breaking out in the afternoon. It looks like very cold air dips in behind Nicole’s remnants. Highs could struggle in the lower 50s by early next week!

Tonight: Mostly clear & cool. Low: 44.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny & cooler. High: 64.