CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — We are in for a treat this Thursday after enduring a cold start to the day.

Temperatures will be in the 30s across the Carolinas early Thursday morning before clear skies make way for abundant sunshine throughout the afternoon. Highs will be slightly above normal, peaking in the low 70s throughout the afternoon.

Winds will be light throughout the day and night as lows dip into the upper 40s heading into Friday. Clouds will increase to finish off the week as temperatures hit the mid-70s.

We’ll be tracking a cold front sweeping across the central United States Friday which will pack a punch in the form of severe weather for parts of Iowa, Illinois, Arkansas, and Western Tennessee.

Friday can see a few scattered showers ahead of the featured cold front but the main impacts will likely be felt on Saturday.

Look for the start of the weekend to see mostly cloudy skies to start with showers and storms impacting late Saturday morning into the early afternoon. Much of the strength behind these storms will be eaten up by our mountain counties.

Highs will peak in the upper 70s after skies make way for sunshine Saturday afternoon. Cooler air will rush in overnight heading into Sunday with lows dipping into the mid-40s.

Sunday will hit the upper 60s to low 70s and finish the weekend off with plenty of sunshine. Early next week will be in the 70s with storm chances returning Tuesday & Wednesday.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Warm. High: 71.

Tonight: Clear & Chilly. Low: 37.