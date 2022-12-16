CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — How nice was it to see the sunshine again today?! What a change from the mostly cloudy weather of late. This time, it will actually stick around awhile, right through the weekend and early next week.

It’s going to get a little colder, though. A dry cold front will drop temperatures even more by Sunday, with more 20-degree temps by Sunday morning and afternoon highs in the mid and upper 40s.

Seasonally cool temps return with highs in the 50s early next week. A weak system will bring a minor rain chance Tuesday into Wednesday. But it’s what could happen late next week leading up to Christmas weekend that has everyone talking!

Still too early for details, but we do know that it will be cold. Whether or not we get any wintry precipitation in our area? We shall see. Keep checking in for updates on Queen City News!

Tonight: Mostly clear, cold. Low 32.

Saturday: Sun & clouds, breezy. High 54.

Sunday: Sunny and chilly. 27/48.