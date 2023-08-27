(PINPOINT WEATHER) — So are you ready for this well advertised pattern change to wetter and cooler? WELL, here it comes.

Complicating issues is the developing tropical system in the gulf which could spell problems for the Carolinas after Wednesday. Stay tuned!

Until then cooler temps are always welcome. Bring them on! Tropical storm concerns please stay away!