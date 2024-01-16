(PINPOINT WEATHER) — The Arctic air is here! If 45 degrees in Charlotte on Tuesday wasn’t cold enough for you, how about single digits and teens in the morning?

Wednesday morning’s low will be the coldest since the Christmas season cold outbreak of 2022. The last time it was this cold was December 26, 2022! The wind will still be gusty at times in the mountains, making for wind chills as low as 10–15 below zero. That’s dangerously cold. A wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the higher elevations.

Mountain snow has been tapering off, and high pressure will give us lots of sunshine over the next couple of days. Thursday night through Friday morning is when the next system moves in. This will bring more mountain snow, mostly rain around the Charlotte area, with some icy mix possible north of Charlotte. Once again, some flakes may be seen around the I-40 corridor. It’s in and out pretty quickly, with drier conditions on Friday afternoon.

The weekend looks dry and possibly even a few degrees colder! Highs will again struggle to warm through the 30s on Saturday, with mid-teens expected by Sunday morning.

Tonight: Clearing and frigid. Low 18.

Wednesday: Sunny and cold. High 41.