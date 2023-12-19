(PINPOINT WEATHER) — It’s cold and it’s dry! The high temperature of 46 at Charlotte on Tuesday was the coldest high temp so far this season. Brace for another cold start early Wednesday morning as lows fall into the low and mid-20s area-wide.

Wednesday afternoon will be another great day for some holiday shopping or Christmas cookie baking inside! We get another round of sunshine, with highs breaking the 50-degree mark.

Winter officially begins on Thursday! But that’s when we start to feel a little milder again. Highs won’t be far from 60 from Thursday through Christmas Eve Sunday. As for Christmas Day, no White Christmas this year! Instead, it could be a wet Christmas with showers possibly moving back in from the west.

Tonight: Clear and frigid. Low 23.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 51.