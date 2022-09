CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – If you loved Tuesday, you’d love the next several days!

High pressure will remain in control of our weather, giving us more days full of blue sky, sunshine, low humidity, and refreshing mornings.

No mentionable chance of rain any time soon!

Tonight: Clear and cooler. Low 58.

Wednesday: Sunny and warm. High 83.