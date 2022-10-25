CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Tuesday was another beautiful fall day across the region.

As high pressure moves offshore tonight, a weak cold front will approach from the west. Moisture will increase, bringing more clouds, and unfortunately, very little when it comes to rain.

We need it!

HALLOWEEN RAIN? Hoping for more treats next Monday, not tricks! While we *do* need the rain, fingers crossed it moves out for trick-or-treating time for everyone! Keep checking in for timing updates on @Queen_City_News. 🎃 pic.twitter.com/vg0quKzaUb — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) October 25, 2022

Oct. is running about 2.5 inches below normal for rain at Charlotte. Still, a few showers will be possible overnight through early Wednesday morning.

Increasing sunshine will be the theme Wednesday afternoon as the front moves east through the Carolinas. Temperatures will be warm for another day, topping out in the mid and upper 70s.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Behind the front, it gets cooler late week and weekend, with highs dropping below average again into the 60s. Regarding the weekend, Saturday looks primarily dry, but we’ll be tracking low-pressure moving out of the Gulf of Mexico.

That’s forecast to head our way, bringing even more rain Sunday into Halloween Monday. Hopefully, it tapers off enough for trick-or-treaters! Keep checking in for updates throughout the week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with few showers. Low 56.

Wednesday: Clouds, shower early, then increasing sun. High 77.