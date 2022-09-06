CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After a wet Labor Day with flooding rain in the mountains and foothills, Tuesday was a much drier day.

However, a few spotty showers and storms still developed in the hot and humid air mass.

HEADS UP! This upcoming weekend could involve more rounds of rain. Keep checking in for timing updates over the next few days. Until then, it's only spotty showers/storms, with most areas staying dry through Friday. @Queen_City_News #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/tfNADyVcaY — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) September 6, 2022

That will be the theme through Thursday — a few more spotty, hit-or-miss showers and storms, with most neighborhoods staying dry.

We’ll even get a brief break in the humidity Friday.

Heads up for this weekend, though — more rounds of wet weather could be on the way. It’s still too early to give exact timing details as to what parts of the weekend could be the wettest, but something to keep checking in on over the next few days!

Tonight: Lingering clouds, shower early. Low 70.

Wednesday: Clouds & sun. PM shower/storm possible. High 87.