CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Despite having the coldest start since May, Tuesday got warmer in the afternoon!

Get ready for another chilly one tonight before temperatures get warmer later this week.

Tropical Depression #Twelve has formed west of the Cabo Verde Islands in the Eastern Atlantic. It's expected to be short-lived and no threat to land. @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/n1mlR1ZTvg — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) October 4, 2022

Wednesday will be almost the same as Tuesday. Lots of sunshine, light wind, lows in the 40s, and highs in the mid-70s.

Thursday and Friday, highs end up around 80. Then a dry cold front moves in for the weekend.

That will drop us back into the upper 30s and 40s Sunday morning, with 20s possible in the mountains.

We are watching for possible frost/freeze concerns. Highs are mainly in the 60s as the weather stays dry this weekend.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low 43.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 76.