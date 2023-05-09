CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Tuesday ended up being the hottest day of the year so far in Charlotte!

Eighty-nine degrees was the official high, and some areas south & east of Charlotte ended up in the low 90s.

Not quite 90°, but today was the hottest of the year so far @ Charlotte! @Queen_City_News #cltwx #ncwx pic.twitter.com/nmY4SJIk2V — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) May 9, 2023

At the same time, a cold front was approaching from the north, sparking a few showers and storms. Some rain or a storm could linger early tonight, but it will be dry for Wednesday morning.

In fact, it stays totally dry through both Wednesday and Thursday afternoons, and it won’t get quite as hot behind the front. Still warm, though, with highs reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s.

A couple of delightful weather days!

Mother’s Day Sunday will be hot as temperatures gradually get hotter (and more humid) again for the weekend. We’ll have to watch for a few showers and storms, too.

Tonight: Shower/t’storm early, then gradual clearing. Breezy. Low 59.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 80.