CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – High pressure continues to drive the forecast as clear skies provide big swings in temperatures from overnight lows to daytime highs.

Tuesday starts off cold with low 40s and 30s kicking this off. Winds will be light under mostly clear skies. Winds will shift from the west-northwest to the east-southeast today but remain light between three and seven miles per hour.

Tuesday will be warm and pleasant as highs make a run for the low 70s. This falls near normal for this time of year and will be the start of a gradual warming trend.

Mid-70s take hold on Wednesday after overnight lows dip into the mid-40s. Sunny skies will keep on coming as temperatures gradually increase into the 80s.

Friday will finish off the work week near 80 degrees with low 80s lingering through the weekend. Monday of next week will be sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s and an approaching cold front potentially bringing spotty showers to the mountains late in the day heading into Tuesday.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Mild. High: 73.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold. Low: 44.