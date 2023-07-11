CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – High-pressure funnels into the Carolinas providing a bit of a break from rain & storm chances.

Look for low 70s and mid to upper 60s to kick off this Tuesday as partly to mostly cloudy skies take hold. Morning patchy fog will dissipate quickly after sunrise with light winds mainly coming out of the north.

Tuesday will be sunny and hot with highs peaking at about 91 degrees. This is normal for this time of year for the Queen City. Rain chances will hold off as high pressure keeps us dry through mid-week.

Wednesday & Thursday will bring low 90s in the afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will dip into the low 70s making for warm overnights. Friday will host the return of rain chances as temperatures peak in the mid-90s throughout the day.

Look for the summer like pattern of hot days and spotty storms to last through the weekend into early next week.

In terms of the tropics, we are keeping an eye on a cluster of storms north and east of Bermuda that has a 20% to 50% chance of development over the next two to five days. At this time it does not look to have any impacts on the eastern United States but we’ll be sure to keep an eye on it throughout the week.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Hot. High: 91.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Low: 69.