CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We’ll have high pressure in control this morning as temperatures hover in the upper 60s and low 70s for much of this morning. Highs will be hot, peaking in the mid-90s under a mix of sun and clouds and relatively light winds.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

90s will linger through mid-week as high pressure continues to drive the forecast. A cold front late Thursday into Friday will usher in rain and storm chances as well as temperatures closer to normal.

We’ll go from the mid-90s through Thursday to the upper 80s on Friday. Look for partly cloudy skies and intermittent showers and storms to settle in as the weekend approaches.

Saturday & Sunday will be near normal with highs in the mid-80s. We’ll be partly cloudy and near normal heading into early next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy & Hot! High: 94.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Low: 70.