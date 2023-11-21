CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Here comes the rain! It’s not enough to end the drought, but it will put a small dent in it.

900-plus Duke Energy customers around Charlotte were reported to be without power Tuesday morning around 6 a.m. Duke officials did not specify what exactly caused the outages, or if it was weather-related. Power has since been restored.

Up to 1-3+ inches could fall as widespread, heavy-at-times rain moves in from the west early Tuesday morning. It’s pretty much an all-day washout, with the high rain chance lasting through the afternoon into the late evening.

It’s late afternoon and evening when some strong or severe storms may develop ahead of the cold front. Damaging wind gusts are the main threat, but a brief tornado can’t be ruled out as well. Even outside of any gusty storms, the wind will be picking up, and a Wind Advisory is in effect for the mountains. Gusts to 50 mph are possible there!

Although the severe threat will end Tuesday evening, the rain chance doesn’t totally end until Wednesday night. Yes, Wednesday could feature a few more showers as another low-pressure system rolls through the region. However, it won’t be nearly as much rain as Tuesday.

Everything clears out for Thanksgiving Day! Sunny and cool weather for getting outside and throwing the football or taking an after-dinner walk.

Tuesday: Rainy and stormy with gusty wind. Severe storms possible. High 63.