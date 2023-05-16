CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We’ve got another warm and muggy start this morning!

It stays mostly cloudy and sticky most of the afternoon today. Expect highs in the middle 80s.

A cold front arrives late into the evening with showers and storms likely around dinner time through midnight.

There’s enough twist upstairs in the atmosphere for some strong to severe storms mainly north and west of Charlotte. Damaging winds and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Stay weather aware!

The front stalls to the south on Wednesday. Most of us stay dry, but a shower is possible south near the front. Temperatures stay warm in the lower 80s.

Cooler, less humid air and more sunshine returns Thursday and Friday. Highs return to the upper 70s.

Summery stickies return this weekend as another front arrives with scattered storms Saturday.

PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Today: Mostly cloudy, storms late. High: 85.

Tonight: Storms early, mostly cloudy. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, shower south. High: 83.