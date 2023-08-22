CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We are warm and muggy to start this Tuesday as above-normal temperatures have settled in.

Tuesday sits in the low to mid-70s early on with dew points in the upper 60 to near 70 degrees. This makes for a muggy start as winds are light out of the south. Look for mostly sunny skies to usher in another hot and humid afternoon.

Highs will make a run or the mid-90s today under a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will mainly be out of the north as a cold front approaches the Carolinas, delivering a bit of relief from the heat on Wednesday.

Tonight will dip to about 70 degrees before rebounding back into the upper 80s for Wednesday. This will be closer to normal for this time of year though the heat returns for the second half of the week.

Thursday and Friday will see low 90s and upper 90s heading into the weekend as sunny skies continue to dominate. Saturday will peak in the mid-90s before a cold front ushers in rain and storm chances heading into Sunday.

We’ll kick off early next week with partly cloudy skies and highs leveled off in the mid-80s.

Today: Hot & Humid. High: 96.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Low: 70.