CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Temperatures are locked into the 60s and 50s yet again this Tuesday morning as partly to mostly cloudy skies roll into Charlotte. Winds are light out of the north and will stay between 5 and 10 miles per hour throughout the afternoon.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Tuesday will be warm but slightly below normal as highs peak in the upper 70s. Clouds will be more abundant throughout the day as high pressure continues to expand out of the Midwest.

Increased moisture will also provide a few spotty showers throughout the day that should be relatively light and short-lived. These showers will be a feature of the forecast through midweek as temperatures slide a bit into the mid-70s.

Wednesday & Thursday will be limited to the mid-70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Intermittent rain chances will linger, only delivering anywhere between a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch of rain at best.

Temperatures will rebound heading into Friday with sunshine and a high near 80 degrees. Clear skies and highs near 80 will linger through the weekend with near normal temps kicking off early next week.

Today: Warm with Increasing Clouds! High: 78.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Low: 64.