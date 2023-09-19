CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Tuesday is off to a cool and refreshing start with 50s settled across the Queen City. Mountain Counties dip into the 40s this morning before a beautiful afternoon works its way in.

Today will be sunny & seasonable as highs aim for the low 80s this afternoon. Winds will start out of the northeast between three and seven miles per hour before becoming calm this afternoon.

High pressure will dominate the forecast through mid-week as highs hover in the low to mid-80s and overnight lows dip into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Highs will slide into the 70s as the weekend approaches with Friday hitting the upper 70s under increasing clouds. Rain chances will return on Saturday as a low-pressure system develops off of the coast of Florida and heads north towards Carolina’s coast.

This will happen as a cold front ushers in low 70s to start off the weekend. Spotty rain chances will taper off Sunday & Monday as temperatures slowly rebound into the low 80s by Monday.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Pleasant. High: 82.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cool. Low: 57.