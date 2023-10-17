CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We’re off to a cool start this morning as low 50s have settled in around the Queen City and 40s dominate through our I-40 corridor and mountain counties. Lights sprinkles and drizzle should taper off rapidly as sunshine breaks through morning clouds.

Clouds will roll back in this afternoon as temperatures climb into the low 60s. These temperatures fall well below normal for this time of year but will set the stage for the gradual warmup we see throughout the week.

Overnight lows will dip into the 40s as highs rebound into the upper 60s on Tuesday & Wednesday. The warming continues with Thursday and Friday hosting the return of the 70s. Be on the lookout for an approaching cold front that will bring a good amount of rain chances to end the work week.

We’ll dry out for the weekend with Saturday & Sunday peaking in the upper 60s to low 70s under clearing skies.

Today: Mild with Increasing Clouds. High: 62.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Chilly. Low: 43