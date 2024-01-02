CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Clear skies and light winds have settled in making way for a cold start to this Tuesday. Temperatures have dipped into the 20s and low 30s overnight which is slightly below normal for how we typically start our early January mornings.

Tuesday will host mostly sunny skies and light winds through most of the day as highs make a run for the low 50s. This falls near normal for this time of year as cool temperatures dominate for much of the week.

Tonight gets frigid as lows dip into the mid to upper 20s overnight. Clouds increase on Wednesday as a low-pressure system tracks from the Gulf of Mexico to Florida on Wednesday. After peaking in the upper 40s Wednesday night into Thursday can see a few spotty showers near uptown while mountain counties see snow for the higher elevations and western-facing slopes.

Thursday dries out quickly as sunshine and cool temps finish off the work week. We’ll go from the low 50s and upper 40s to mid-40s heading into the weekend. Saturday will see a higher chance for rain and a potential wintery mix to kick off the weekend.

Depending on the track of the low-pressure system approaching the Carolinas, we can see winter weather stretch south of I-40 on Saturday. A lot can change between now and then so we’ll be sure to keep an eye on models and update the forecast as the weekend approaches.

Sunny skies and low 50s return Sunday and Monday to kick off next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Chilly. High: 51.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Frigid. Low: 27.