CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Tuesday will be hot and sunny after only hitting the upper 80s on Monday.

Partly cloudy skies and light winds will kick off the morning with temperatures sitting in the upper 60s and low 70s. We’ll heat up nicely throughout the day, hitting the low to mid-90s this afternoon.

Rain chances will be mostly non-existent today with, at best, a quick light shower developing over the foothills of North Carolina. Overnight lows will dip into the 70s before the heat continues for the rest of the week.

Highs will continue to hit the mid-90s with feels like temperatures hitting the triple digits. Be sure to cool off by taking breaks from the heat and finding a big body of water.

Rain and storm chances increase heading into the weekend as highs continue to hit the mid-90s. Look for 90s and spotty afternoon storms to linger through early next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Hot. High: 94.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Low: 71