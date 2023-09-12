CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Tuesday starts off mild with light winds and patchy fog. Temperatures have settled into the 60s and 70s as partly cloudy skies and a few isolated pockets of rain linger.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today as highs make a run for the mid to upper 80s. Winds will shift out of the southwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour increasing the moisture in the air over the Carolinas.

An approaching cold front from the west will help spark afternoon and evening showers and storms which will likely develop this afternoon and evening before lingering overnight. Look for overnight lows to dip into the upper 60s as spotty showers linger into the morning.

Wednesday will rebound into the mid-80s before much cooler conditions arrive to finish off the work-week. Rain will linger, potentially impacts the morning commute for many before rain tapers off in the afternoon.

Wednesday will hit the mid-80s before fall like temperatures settle in for the second half of the work week. We’ll be much less humid and clear as high pressure dominates Thursday and Friday.

We can expect upper 70s and low 80s to finish off the work week and kick off this weekend before rain chances return Sunday heading into Monday.

Today: Partly Cloudy and Very Warm with Spotty Storms! High: 88.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Low: 68.