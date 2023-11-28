CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Bitter cold temperatures are rushing into the Queen City making for a breezy and chilly Tuesday.

Overnight lows have dipped into the 20s and 30s across the Carolinas with breezy winds stretched across our western facing slopes in our mountain counties. With wind gusts expected to reach as fast as 40 miles per hour for elevations above 3500 feet, we will have a Wind Advisory in effect until 1 PM this afternoon for our mountain counties.

After a few high level clouds roll in this morning, sunny skies will return as temperatures make a run for 50 degrees. This falls well below normal for this time of year. Winds will be breezy in uptown as well with gusts as fast as 25 miles per hour.

Bitter cold temperatures will settle in tonight with lows dropping into the low 20s overnight. Mountains will touch the teens before sunrise on Wednesday. Look to see highs limited to the upper 40s through mid-week.

We’ll see a small warming trend for the second half of the work week with mid to upper 50s on tap by Friday. A low pressure system tracking towards the northeast will usher in intermittent rain chances to finish off the work week and kick off the weekend.

We’ll settle back into the low 60s heading into early next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, & Chilly. High: 50.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Bitter Cold. Low: 22.