CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After some overnight storms in the mountains we are holding on to lingering showers to start your Tuesday.

We are in for another hot and humid day with spotty showers and storms rolling through this afternoon.

Temperatures are very warm in the mid to upper 70s this morning as dew points sit in the low to mid-70s. A warm and muggy start will lead into a hot and humid afternoon as highs make a run for the mid-90s yet again.

We have a heat advisory in effect for Mecklenburg County and surrounding areas as it feels like temperatures can approach 107 degrees in some areas!

After the heat, comes the storms…

A cold front pushing into the mountains will spark afternoon showers and storms from the mountains to the I-85 corridor. These storms will likely pop early in the afternoon then quickly track east along the cold front. We’ll likely dry out by dinner time but storms will have the potential to deliver some damaging winds.

We’ll have a Marginal Risk for severe weather today with a Slight Risk for severe weather sitting just to our east.

Much dryer and quieter conditions will settle in behind today’s cold front with Wednesday hosting upper 80s and partly cloudy skies. We’ll see abundant sunshine and low 90s linger heading into the weekend.

Today: Hot, Humid, & Sunny with Spotty Storms. High: 95.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Low: 69