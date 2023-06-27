CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The week started with sunshine and heat– that is before the storms rolled in. Several severe storms did damage around the region, producing intense wind gusts and large hail.

Storm damage was reported in Salisbury and Iredell County including several downed trees.

Storms pushed east and moved out overnight, leaving us with a dry start in the morning.

As the cold front moves east, mid-week will be overall drier and a bit less humid. But a few wraparound showers are still possible Tuesday afternoon and evening, mainly north of the Charlotte area and in the mountains. Most neighborhoods will stay dry.

Temps remain on the hot side the rest of the week and into the weekend, with the upper 80s to low 90s the theme. After a brief break from the stormy weather mid-week, summertime storm chances make a comeback for Friday into the weekend.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Small shower chance. High 88.