CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Tuesday will start slightly warmer but finish just shy of Monday’s peak temperatures.

Look for cloudy skies to linger this morning as temps sit in the 60s and 50s across the Carolinas. We’ll see winds pick up throughout the day out of the northeast between 8 and 11 miles per hour. Wind gusts can be as fast as 18 miles per hour at times.

Despite a warmer start, Tuesday will only hit the mid to upper 70s this afternoon while mountains make a run for the mid-60s. We’ll hover in the mid-70s to upper 70s for the rest of the work week before a low-pressure system off the coast of the Carolinas brings rain & storm chances for the weekend.

Memorial Day weekend can feature a bit of wet weather from the coast to the Queen City. We’ll be sure to iron out the forecast details as the holiday weekend approaches.

Today: Breezy & Warm with a Mix of Sun & Clouds. High: 79.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Cool. Low: 55.