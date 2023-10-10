CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Despite being a bit warmer this morning we are still cool and chilly to start the day. Temperatures hover in the low to mid-40s and 50s around the Queen City with light winds and partly cloudy skies.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Spotty showers and light rain in our mountain counties will taper off by daybreak and patchy fog will dissipate shortly after sunrise for our mountains.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warm as highs make a run for the upper 70s. This will be above normal for this time of year with a bit of a breeze still being felt out of the southwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

We’ll hold on to the mid-70s through mid-week as clouds increase courtesy of a low-pressure system tracking from Florida to the South Carolina coast. This will give out southern counties a chance of rain Wednesday heading into Thursday with more rain expected for the weekend.

An approaching cold front will usher in showers for Saturday as 70s become 60s by Sunday. We’ll be mostly dry and cool to finish the weekend and kick off early next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy and Warm! High: 79.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cool. Low: 52.