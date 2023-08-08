CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Tuesday will be much quieter than Monday with sunshine and near-normal temperatures on tap.

We’ll see a few lingering showers near the Tennessee border with overnight lows dipping into the low 70s and upper 60s across the Carolinas. Morning showers will taper off with sunshine set for today.

Tuesday will be sunny, dry, and hot as highs peak near 90 degrees. Winds will be light out of the west between 5 and 10 miles per hour with high pressure building into the Queen City.

Tonight will be dry and warm, dipping into the upper 60s heading into Wednesday. We’ll be dry and near 90s degrees through mid-week before rain and storms come back into play on Thursday.

The upper 80s and low 90s settle in for the second half of the work week as intermittent storm chances return. We’ll be summer-like with low 90s and afternoon storms locked in through the weekend and for the start of early next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Hot. High: 90.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cool. Low: 68