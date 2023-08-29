CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — Tuesday morning starts off wet and foggy with the 70s locked in place across the Carolinas. Winds will be light and variable before shifting out of the south-southeast between 5 and 10 miles per hour Tuesday afternoon.

Highs will be near normal Tuesday afternoon as highs peak into the upper 80s under mostly cloudy skies. We’ll see another round of afternoon and evening showers and storms as a stalled out front lingers over the Carolinas and Georgia.

Tuesday night will dip into the low 70s as showers taper off and Wednesday starts off mostly dry. We’ll keep an eye on the tropics as Idalia approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida Wednesday morning. Idalia will likely be a major Category 3 Hurricane with winds upwards of 115 miles per hour!

The impacts of Idalia will be felt from the Florida coast to the Carolina coast as the storm tracks through southeast Georgia and back into the Atlantic.

Be on the lookout for local rounds of heavy rain and isolated storms on Wednesday with the heaviest rain focused along the coast. We can expect upwards of three-quarters of an inch to an inch of rain for the Queen City and areas south and east heading into Wednesday night.

Low 80s and upper 70s will provide relief from the heat heading into the second half of the week before sunny skies and a warming trend takes hold heading into the weekend.

Upper 80s and low 90s will settle in heading into early next week.

Today: Mostly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and storms. High: 87.

Tonight: Lingering showers and warm. Low: 71.