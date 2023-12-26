CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We’re looking at more rain this Tuesday with a possible thunderstorm also impacting the Queen City.

Temperatures have settled into the mid to upper 50s this morning with spotty showers and a light breeze out of the east. Be on the lookout for highs to peak near 60 degrees while waves of showers move through the Carolinas.

We can see a few rounds of heavy rain and even a few rumbles of thunder throughout the day. Expect to see anywhere between an additional inch to an inch and a half of rain on top of what we’ve already seen from Christmas day.

Winds will be breezy today mainly out of the east between 10 and 15 miles per hour while also gusting as fast as 23 miles per hour at times.

Overnight lows will dip into the low 50s before rebounding back into the mid-60s on Wednesday. Cloudy skies will linger with a few showers tapering off throughout the day. High pressure will build heading into the second half of the work week as temperatures settle into the low 50s before the weekend.

Today: Mostly Cloudy & Rainy. High: 60.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy With Lingering Showers. Low: 52.