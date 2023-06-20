CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Flood Watch Advisory has been issued for Mecklenburg and surrounding counties following heavy rain and severe weather from Monday that included multiple Tornado Warnings in the area.

No tornadoes have been confirmed yet.

Rain was not expected to slow Tuesday with an additional half inch of rain possible.

The advisories include Alexander, Burke, Catawba, Caldwell, Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Watauga, and Wilkes counties.

The Flood Watch was issued through Thursday afternoon with rain expected to linger through the remainder of the week.

Monday’s storms canceled and delayed over 600 combined flights out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport and in addition knocked out power to more than 1,000 customers. As of Tuesday morning, less than 20 flights were impacted and no more than 1,000 Duke Energy customers were without power.

Our active week continues with showers and storms kicking off our Tuesday.

Low pressure over northern Tennessee will continue to rack south towards Georgia, leading to more waves of heavy rain and isolated storms. Tuesday starts off warm with temperatures in the 70s and intermittent rain.

This afternoon will feature more rain and storms with winds picking up out of the east. Look for wind gusts to be as fast as 20 miles per hour at times which can lead to some additional downed tree limbs where trees have been compromised from previous storms.

Temperatures won’t budge too much throughout the day, only hitting the mid to upper 70s throughout the day. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 60s yet again as pockets of heavy rain linger into the overnight hours.

Wednesday will be wet to start as we stay locked in this water-logged pattern. Mid to upper 70s will last through mid-week with intermittent rain and storms lasting until Friday.

80s return heading into the weekend with on again and off again showers and storms persisting.

Today: Mostly Cloudy & Warm with Scattered Showers. High: 76.

Tonight: Warm with Spotty Overnight Showers & Storms. Low: 68.