CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Bitter cold and frigid temperatures will kick off this Tuesday as much cooler air settles into the Carolinas. We’ll be sunny and chilly through the afternoon before a gradual warming trend takes hold heading into the weekend.

Mountain counties have seen overnight snow showers taper off but morning temperatures are frigid to say the least. Temperatures have fallen into the low 30s and upper 20s near uptown while mountain counties have dipped into the low 20s and upper teens.

Winds in our mountain counties have subsided but are still breezy enough for the wind chill to bring “Feels Like” temperatures into the single digits for some of our higher elevations.

Look to see sunshine dominate for much of the day as highs peak in the mid-40s for uptown and mid-30s for our mountains. Winds will mainly be out of the northwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour throughout the day.

Another bitter cold evening moves in with mostly clear skies on tap for tonight. Expect lows to fall into the low 20s heading into Wednesday morning before temperatures rebound to near 50 degrees.

A gradual warming trend will take hold for the second half of the week as upper 50s move back in. Clouds increase through the weekend with rain chances returning by Christmas Day.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Chilly. High: 45.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Frigid. Low: 22.