CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Mostly clear skies have led to a colder start as temperatures dip into the 30s across the Carolinas. Expect calm winds and clear skies to linger early before near-normal temperatures move in this afternoon.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Tuesday will be sunny & cool as highs make a run for the upper 50s around the Queen City. This is near normal for this time of year. Mountain counties will be limited to the mid-40s before overnight lows dip into the upper 20s.

A reinforcing cold front arrives this evening and early Wednesday leading to a few light snow showers for our western-facing slopes and elevations above 3,000 feet. We will have a winter weather advisory in effect for Ashe, Avery, & Watauga counties from this evening until Wednesday afternoon.

We can see anywhere from a dusting to as much as three inches of snow for some of our higher elevations while a mix of sun & clouds dominates south of I-40.

Low to mid-50s will linger through mid-week before a gradual warming trend ushers the return of 60s by this weekend. Saturday starts off dry but rain chances return on Sunday to finish off the weekend.

Partly Cloudy skies will settle in early next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Cool. High: 59.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cold. Low: 37.