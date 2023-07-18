CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Hot & humid yet again for this Tuesday as hazy conditions linger causing air quality concerns.

Overnight lows have dipped into the mid to upper 60s making for a slightly cooler start to the morning. Mostly Clear skies will start the day leading to significant heating through the day.

Highs will make a run for the mid-90s today with mostly sunny skies and light winds out of the west southwest. Smoke from the Canadian wildfires will continue to impact the Queen City with a Code Orange Air Quality Alert expected for today.

Anyone with repertory issues or heart/lung disease is urged to limit strenuous activity outdoors as small particles can lead to some unhealthy conditions.

Tonight will be warm, dipping into the low 70s overnight before hitting the low 90s Wednesday. Look for hot and humid conditions to linger through the second half of the work week as storm chances increase Thursday into Friday.

A cold front Friday will usher in slightly cooler temperatures for the weekend with upper 80s settling in. Upper 80s and partly cloudy skies continue heading into Monday of next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Hazy, & Hot. High: 94.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Low: 73.