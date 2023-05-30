CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Mostly Cloudy skies and spotty showers plague the forecast through mid-week as a gradual warming trend brings back 80s by Thursday.

This morning sits in the 60s and 50s around the Queen City with patchy fog developing. Be on the lookout for some limited visibility on the roadways heading into work this morning.

Fog should dissipate quickly around sunrise making way for partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will still peak below normal only hitting the upper 70s through the afternoon. Winds will be light out of the northeast between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Wednesday will usher in more of the same as Tuesday before warmer & drier air takes hold. Thursday and Friday will peak in the 80s as skies open up to more and more sunshine. We’ll start the weekend pleasant with the mid-80s on tap!

Rain chances return Sunday as a cold front dips south into the Carolinas ushering in the upper 70s to finish off the weekend and low 80s to kick off next week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy & Warm with Spotty Showers. High: 77.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Cool. Low: 62.