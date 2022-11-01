CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After a foggy start to November, the first afternoon of the month turned out brighter… and warmer! If you’re a fan of high temperatures in the 70s, you’ll love the weather for the next several days!

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

High pressure will be in main control, keeping most days dry. I say ‘most’, because a minor disturbance on Wednesday will bring another round of clouds through the area, and possibly a bit of rain.

The best chance of showers will be in the mountains late afternoon Wednesday into the evening.

Another cold front could bring the rain chance back in for the weekend.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 53.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Small PM shower chance. High 72.