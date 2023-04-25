CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Tuesday night will be chilly, dipping into the upper 40s heading into Wednesday.

Scattered showers will impact mid-week heading into Friday as below normal temperature stick around. Highs will be limited to the upper 60s as rain chances ramp up heading into Friday.

Friday will see the heaviest rainfall as a low-pressure system tracks just south of the Carolinas. The heaviest rain will likely arrive late morning into the early afternoon before tapering off in the evening.

We’ll see an approaching cold front and secondary low-pressure system impact the Carolinas this weekend. Look for showers and storms to move in Saturday heading into Sunday with 70s returning.

We’ll be sunny but still below normal heading into Monday of next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy & Mild. High: 68.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds & Chilly. Low: 49.