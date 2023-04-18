CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – High pressure continues to build in early this week, keeping the weather quiet with lots of sunshine!

Although the wind has been gusty the past few days, it will be lighter for the rest of the week.

The warm-up continues! Highs will reach the low and mid-80s through Friday.

The next cold front moves in Saturday with scattered showers and storms. Cooler temperatures return behind the front for Sunday and early next week.

Tonight: Fair sky and cool. Low 50.

Wednesday: Sunny and warm! High 85.