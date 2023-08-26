(PINPOINT WEATHER) — How does some cooler and wetter weather sound to you? I know our lawns will love it!

And we could be talking a fair amount of rain especially if a tropical system developing in the eastern Gulf of Mexico gets entrained into the wetter pattern developing by Wednesday.

The first round of rains tonight thru Tuesday are a result of the cooler pattern switch.

Lots to keep us busy this next seven days and we want you all to know, we got your backs! We will keep you up to date as this pattern change unfolds.

The seven day temps in graphic below? They are 10-15 degrees cooler than last week! And everyone says: hip hip hooray! (or some jubilant reprise, yes, very much so Id say! Very much so!)