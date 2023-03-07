(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Tuesday will be warm and breezy as a cold front approaches from the northwest.

This morning is cool and mild still holding on to some of the warmth from Monday. The 50s will linger through the early morning before low 70s settling in by lunchtime. Look for highs to peak in the upper 70s as winds pick up throughout the day.

Tuesday will be breezy with winds out of the west between 5 and 15 miles per hour. Gusts can be as fast as 15 miles per hour at times. This will all be courtesy of an approaching cold front that will funnel in some cooler conditions for the second half of the week.

Tonight gets cold, dipping into the mid-30s before rebounding into the 60s on Wednesday. The cooling trends will continue through Thursday before Friday finishes off the work week with low 50s and scattered showers.

Saturday will provide a break in the rain chances long enough for the Charlotte FC game at Bank of America Stadium. Showers return Sunday as temps only hit the mid-50s to end the weekend.

We’ll be sunny and below normal heading into early next week.

Today: Warm & Breezy with Mostly Sunny Skies. High: 78.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold. Low: 36.