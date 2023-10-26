(PINPOINT WEATHER) — The warm, dry stretch rolls on through the weekend. But we need rain!

We’ve been saying that for awhile now, and the latest drought monitor now shows Severe Drought in parts of Cleveland and Gaston counties. Moderate Drought conditions have expanded as well.

Rainfall at Charlotte is about 4.5 inches below normal. Unfortunately, there’s no good chance of rain on the way real soon. It’s good news for outside activities, though, as we’ll see more sunshine through early next week.

As far as the warmth, highs will be in record territory Sunday and Monday with mid-80s in the forecast. Break out the shorts! The next cold front moves in Monday into Tuesday, but only offers a few scattered showers. It will deliver much cooler air, though! We’ll go from mid-80s Monday to 60s on Tuesday… to highs only in the 50s Wednesday!

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 54.

Friday: Sun and clouds. High 81.